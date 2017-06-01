Salah close to Liverpool

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest Mohamed Salah is very close to Liverpool, but Roma rejected their initial offer.

The Egyptian winger provided 19 goals and 12 assists for the Giallorossi this season, as Luciano Spalletti’s side finished second in Serie A.

According to BeinSports, the 24-year-old’s agent is in England to strike a deal with Liverpool, and Gazzetta dello Sport believes the former Chelsea man has told friends he could return to England.

Today TeleRadioStereo is reporting that the Reds have had an initial €34m [£29.6m] bid rejected, as the Lupi don’t believe it reflects his value.

