Thursday June 1 2017
Pioli to settle Inter contract
By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli is expected to terminate his Inter contract today, freeing him to join Fiorentina.

The Coach was sacked by the Nerazzurri last month, but common practice in Italy is to keep up the contract until a tactician can find a new job, rather than having to come up with a pay-off.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Pioli will meet with his former employers today to terminate his deal, which runs to the end of the 2017-18 season.

That will then allow him to replace Paulo Sousa at Fiorentina, and an official announcement is expected in the coming days.

