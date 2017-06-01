Tolisso: ‘Ready to leave Lyon’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus, Inter and Napoli target Corentin Tolisso is “ready” to leave Lyon but “I want to play in the Champions League”.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A this summer, with all three clubs thought to be interested, but the Nerazzurri may miss out as they aren’t in Europe.

“For my progression, I want to play in the Champions League again,” Tolisso told Les Progres.

“It’s important to play in the biggest European matches, to be ready to play in the World Cup.

“Rejecting Napoli last summer? It was a bit complicated but I was young and I still wanted to play with OL in the new stadium.

“We were in the Champions League and I felt we had a great team. Now I’m ready [to leave].

“If there are offers I’ll study them with my advisors and my parents and I’ll go to tell the President [Jean-Michel Aulas] that I want to leave.

“I’ve heard what he said, he said there was no offer. When there is we’ll talk about it.

“It would be better if the situation is clarified quickly, but I’m focused on the French national team until June 13.”

This morning’s L’Équipe reports that Chelsea are also interested, and could involve Bertrand Traore or Kurt Zouma in the deal.

