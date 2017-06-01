Milik: ‘Napoli decision difficult to accept’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik “respects” the decision not to let him go to the Under-21 European Championships but “it’s difficult for me to accept”.

The Polish forward hasn’t been released for the tournament, despite being called-up, as it falls outside of the mandatory FIFA windows.

“We talked to the people at the club but there wasn’t really much we could say,” Milik told reporters in Poland.

“It’s not in the FIFA schedule and Napoli have the right to make that decision. We respect that, and went along with it.

“The club made a decision and there’s nothing else to say, it’s hard for me to accept but those are the facts.

“The club took into account the fact that we start pre-season training on July 3, and I need to complete the whole pre-season to prepare well for the coming season.

“If it were up to me I’d play in the Euros, I’d like to play in this tournament.”

