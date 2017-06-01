Pirlo hopes for competitive Serie A

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo hopes Serie A can become more competitive “with four or five teams fighting for the Scudetto”.

Juventus have won the title for the past six seasons in a row, an Italian record, and their former midfielder hopes they can be challenged in the coming years.

“For now Juve have proven that they’re ahead,” Pirlo told Corriere della Sera.

“The hope though is that we can go back to having more spectacle, with four or five teams fighting for the Scudetto.

“Inter and Milan’s Chinese owners? For us who grew up with the great Italian owners it has a certain effect.

“Football has changed though, and it takes more potential to take these glorious and ambitious clubs back to the top.”

Pirlo was also asked about his former Italy teammate Francesco Totti, who played his final Roma game on Sunday.

“It was moving and agonising, a great farewell. He goes out as one of the best, and the tribute he received from the people was magnificent.

“As for his fear of what comes next, it’s hard to explain. We grew up doing only this, with a lot of attention, a lot of adrenaline.

“Then, when it’s all over, I think it’s difficult. He’ll have time to think about what he wants to do though, and look for something exciting.

“Could he come to MLS? It’s up to him, he’s good enough and he can go where he wants, if he still wants to.

“Have I decided whether to retire? No, I still have a few months to think about it.”

