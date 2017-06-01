Games of the season: Bologna 1-7 Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Week 23 saw Napoli turn on the style to crush Bologna at the Dall’Ara, with two hat-tricks and two red cards.

Maurizio Sarri’s side had been held by Palermo in the previous round, so had a point to prove against the Rossoblu.

Amadou Diawara started in midfield for the Partenopei, and was given a hostile reception against the club he had walked out on in the summer.

It took just four minutes for visitors to open the scoring, with Marek Hamsik converting a diving header from Jose Callejon’s sweeping cross.

Just two minutes later they doubled their lead, Lorenzo Insigne racing onto Piotr Zielinski’s long ball and poking it past Antonio Mirante.

Bologna had the chance to get back into it after Callejon’s handball, but Mattia Destro’s penalty was poor and Pepe Reina made the save.

Callejon seemed determined to give Roberto Donadoni’s men a chance, and he was shown a straight red card for kicking Adam Nagy.

Adam Masina evened things up though with a red card of his own for a foul on Dries Mertens, and the Belgian dusted himself down to curl in the resulting free-kick.

The Rossoblu hauled themselves back into the game when Vasilis Torosidis converted a rebound from Ladislav Krejci’s shot.

The game was effectively over just before half-time though, Mertens rounding Mirante and tapping into the empty net to make it 4-1.

It was Martens who combined with Hamsik for the fifth, sending a no-look pass into the feet of the Slovakian international, who curled the ball into the corner first time.

Hamsik completed his hat-trick with a rasping shot from the edge of the box, much to the chagrin of Bologna’s English Twitter account.

72' Ok come on now, we've had enough. Hamsik with a screamer for his hat-trick. You can take him off now.#BFCNapoli 1-6 #EnoughOfThat — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) February 4, 2017

Napoli weren’t done there though, and Mertens got a hat-trick of his own on 89 minutes.

Referee Davide Massa took pity on the hosts, even if their opponents didn’t blowing for full-time on 90 minutes without adding any time.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more