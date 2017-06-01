NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Ferrero: ‘Schick going to Juventus’
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero confirms Patrik Schick “is going to Juventus” as Roma “don’t have the money”.

The Czech striker has been a revelation in his debut Serie A campaign, scoring 11 goals despite making just 14 starts.

Given his €25m release clause, the 21-year-old was linked with several high-profile clubs, but following Walter Sabatini’s words on Tuesday, it appears the Bianconeri have won the race for his signature.

“He’s going to Juventus,” Ferrero told Pagine Romaniste.

“Roma asked for him, but they don’t have the money. Tell [President James] Pallotta to look for money, without money there’s no song to sing.”

