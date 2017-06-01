Alves: ‘Juventus obsessed with winning’

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves says winning is “an obsession” at Juventus, and sees shades of Lionel Messi in Paulo Dybala.

The right-back joined the Bianconeri from Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, and has the chance to win the third Treble of his career in Saturday’s Champions League final.

“When I came to Juventus this season, it was like I was leaving home again,” Dani Alves wrote for the Players’ Tribune.

“I did it when I was 13, going to the academy. I did it again at 18, going to Spain. And then I did it again at 33, going to Italy.

“When I first arrived at Juve, it was like going to a completely new school. My whole life, I had loved to attack. And now I was coming to a place where they value defending above everything.

“At the beginning of the season, I wanted to make sure that the Juve players understood that I respected their philosophy, and their history.

“Once I made sure that I had their respect, I tried to show them my strengths, too. One day, I looked at the halfway line, and I said to myself, Should I go?

“Attack, attack, attack. (And, OK, maybe defend a bit too, or [Gigi] Buffon will be yelling at me).

“At Barca, we played by memory. At Juve, it’s different. It’s our collective mentality that has has carried us to the Champions League final.

“When the whistle blows, we simply find a way to win no matter what. Winning is not just a goal at Juve, it’s like an obsession. There are no excuses.

“This Saturday, I have a chance to win my 35th trophy in 34 years on earth. It is a special opportunity for me, and it has nothing to do with proving to the Barcelona board that they made a mistake in letting me go.

“I will have the chance to play for another Champions League trophy against a very familiar opponent. Like always, I will study Cristiano [Ronaldo] like an obsession.”

The Brazilian also had words of praise for Dybala, comparing him to Barcelona icon Messi.

“I remember during one training session [at Barcelona], Messi was doing things with the ball at his feet that defied logic. Of course, that is what he did every day. Only this time, something was different.

“Now, I need to remind you, this was an extremely intense training session. We were not messing around. Messi was dribbling through the defense and finishing like a killer.

“And then as he’s running past me, I look down at his cleats, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Is this a joke?’

“He comes running past again, and I think, ‘No, it’s impossible’. He comes running past again, and now I’m sure what I’m seeing.

“His damn cleats are untied. Both of them.

“I mean completely untied. This guy is playing against the best defenders in the world, just floating around the pitch, and he’s acting like it’s a Sunday in the park. That was the moment when I knew that I was never going to play with someone like him ever again in my life.

“I sometimes think that life is a circle. See, I cannot get away from these Argentinians. At Barca, I had Messi. At Juve, I have Dybala. Genius follows me everywhere, I swear.

“In training one day, I saw something in Dybala that I had seen before in Messi. It was not just the gift of pure talent. I have seen that many times in my life.

“It was the gift of pure talent combined with the will to conquer the world.”

