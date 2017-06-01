Azzurrini through to quarters

By Football Italia staff

Italy are through to the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup, after beating France 2-1.

The Azzurrini went ahead through winger Riccardo Orsolini, who slotted in a fine left-footed volley from Giuseppe Pezzella’s cross.

Les Bleus equalised just before the break, Mauro Coppolaro was adjudged to have brought down Amine Harit in the box, and Issa Diop converted the spot kick.

However, with 53 minutes played Andrea Favilli surged down the right before swinging in a cross which Giuseppe Panico met with a thumping header.

The French pushed for an equaliser, bringing on Lilian Thuram’s son Marcus, but the Azzurrini held firm to secure their place in the last eight.

Alberigo Evani’s side will now face Zambia in the quarter-finals after the African side pulled off a shock 4-3 win over Germany.

