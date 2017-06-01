Juventus Stadium to be renamed

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have confirmed that Juventus Stadium will be renamed Allianz Stadium from July 1.

When the new arena was built, the naming rights were sold to a company called Sportfive for €75m, in an effort to reduce construction costs to the club.

For the past six years the ground has simply been named Juventus Stadium, but a sponsor has now been found.

“Allianz Stadium is the new name of Juventus' home ground after the club signed a naming rights agreement with Allianz and Lagardère Sports, holders of the facility’s naming rights,” a statement on the Bianconeri’s website confirmed.

“Starting on 1 July 2017, the stadium will be known as the Allianz Stadium of Turin for six seasons until 30 June 2023, joining the Allianz Family of Stadiums first created in 2005 which features Munich’s Allianz Arena, Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, Allianz Park in London, Nice’s Allianz Riviera, Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo and Allianz Stadion in Vienna.

“Thanks to the naming rights agreement, once clearance has been given, Allianz will be able to personalise the facility with signage reading 'Allianz Stadium' on the north-east and south-east corners of the facility, as well as the main entrance and signage inside the ground.

“The Allianz Stadium logo will be visible inside the stadium, on the north, south and east sides of the ground for television broadcasts, as well as on a number of other entry and access points to the stands.”

