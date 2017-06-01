Badelj agent: ‘No Lazio talks’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Badelj’s agent denies talks with Lazio, but confirms there’s “a good chance” his client will leave Fiorentina.

The Croatian midfielder has been pushing to leave the Viola since January, but a move to Milan collapsed.

Recent days have brought links to the Biancocelesti, but the player’s representative says there have been no talks so far.

“I haven’t had contact with Lazio,” Dejan Joksimovic said in an interview with LazioPress.

“I can say that it’s too early to talk about the future of my client. His contract with Fiorentina expires next year, so I think there’s a good chance of leaving Florence in the summer transfer window.”

