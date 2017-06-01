Reina agent meets Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina’s agent has met with Napoli today, in an attempt to clarify the goalkeeper’s future.

The Partenopei have been linked with a number of ‘keepers in the summer transfer window, suggesting that the Spaniard’s future may lie away from San Paolo.

Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports that Reina’s agent, Manuel Garcia Quillon, met with the club in Rome today to clarify the situation.

Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli believes that the 34-year-old wants to renew his contract, with the club proposing bringing in a younger understudy who would take over as number 1 for the 2018-19 season.

However, reports in England are linking Reina with Newcastle United and a reunion with Rafa Benitez, who brought him to Naples and to Liverpool.

