NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Reina agent meets Napoli
By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina’s agent has met with Napoli today, in an attempt to clarify the goalkeeper’s future.

The Partenopei have been linked with a number of ‘keepers in the summer transfer window, suggesting that the Spaniard’s future may lie away from San Paolo.

Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports that Reina’s agent, Manuel Garcia Quillon, met with the club in Rome today to clarify the situation.

Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli believes that the 34-year-old wants to renew his contract, with the club proposing bringing in a younger understudy who would take over as number 1 for the 2018-19 season.

However, reports in England are linking Reina with Newcastle United and a reunion with Rafa Benitez, who brought him to Naples and to Liverpool.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies