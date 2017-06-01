Hamsik: ‘Scudetto is possible’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik believes the Scudetto is “possible” next season, and looks forward to breaking Diego Maradona’s goal record.

The Partenopei have finished second and third in the past two seasons, and secured a record points total this term.

“We have a great team and we can go even higher,” Hamsik wrote on his official website.

“The Scudetto? Anything is possible, it would be fantastic to give this prize to our fantastic fans.

“We had an excellent season and we can be proud of it. We played good football, scoring a lot of goals and broke a lot of records.”.

Hamsik is only two goals behind Diego Maradona’s record for the club, a figure he should reach next season.

“I should be able to reach it next season. It will be an important achievement, because I’ll reach it as a central midfielder.

“I’ll be very happy if I succeed, but I’ll never reach Diego’s popularity. Diego is unique.”

