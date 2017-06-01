Totti to receive UEFA award

By Football Italia staff

UEFA has announced that Roma legend Francesco Totti will receive the UEFA President's Award this August.

The forward played his last game for the Giallorossi on Sunday, coming off the bench against Genoa as his side secured second place in Serie A.

Today it has been announced that he will be given the UEFA President’s Award, in recognition of his fantastic career and his loyalty to his hometown club.

“The President's Award recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities,” President Aleksander Ceferin said.

“These attributes are personified by Francesco Totti – a man who has given around a quarter of a century of his life playing for his beloved AS Roma.

“Congratulations, Francesco, for a fantastic career and for your extraordinary loyalty and dedication, to Roma and to football.”

Previous winners of the award include Sir Bobby Robson and Johan Cruyff, as well as Italian greats Paolo Maldini and Gianni Rivera, who won it in 2003 and 2011 respectively.

