Roma consider Hart

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly considering a move for Joe Hart if they can’t keep Wojciech Szczesny for next season.

The Polish goalkeeper has been on loan from Arsenal for the past two seasons, but it’s not clear if he’ll return to the Eternal City for the forthcoming campaign.

Napoli and Juventus have both been linked, and the Giallorossi don’t have a buyout clause in their loan arrangement.

Tuttomercatoweb therefore believes that Hart is being considered as a possible alternative, having spent this season at Torino.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola doesn’t want the English international, and they have just completed the signing of Ederson from Benfica to compete with Claudio Bravo.

The Lupi could therefore look to offer Hart an immediate return to Serie A, though it’s likely his wages would represent a stumbling block.

