Milan present Kessie on Monday

By Football Italia staff

Milan are expected to present Franck Kessie to the media on Monday, but the transfer from Atalanta for around €28m is already done.

The 21-year-old midfielder was due to make the move earlier this week, but he failed his first medical.

A second set of tests were passed yesterday, clarifying the situation around his knee cartilage.

According to Sportitalia, today Kessie was shown around the Milan Museum, the traditional routine just before a formal announcement.

However, the club is holding off on a formal statement until Monday, when it will again present Kessie to fans via a live Facebook transmission.

This follows the success of presenting Coach Vincenzo Montella’s contract signing earlier this week.

The Rossoneri have been extremely busy, over the last few days announcing the extension of Montella’s deal and the arrival of Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal.

