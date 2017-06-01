Lazio set Biglia deadline

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have given Lucas Biglia an ultimatum to accept their contract renewal by this weekend or prepare for his transfer to Milan.

The Argentina international has delayed giving a response to the offer on the table after strong interest from the Rossoneri.

His current deal only runs until June 2018, so if he didn’t sign an extension, he’d have to leave Lazio this summer.

According to Sky Sport Italia, his club set an ultimatum demanding a response by this weekend or they would retract the offer.

At that point, Lazio could begin negotiations with Milan for the transfer.

It’s reported the Rossoneri are prepared to pay €40m in a combined bid for both Biglia and Keita Balde Diao.

Like the 31-year-old midfielder, Keita is also out of contract in June 2018 and has not signed an extension.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more