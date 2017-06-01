NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Zoff: 'Juve favourites with Madrid'
By Football Italia staff

Dino Zoff believes “Juventus are the favourites” for the Champions League Final against Real Madrid. “I say it ends 2-1.”

The Italy legend gave his prediction ahead of this Saturday’s showdown in Cardiff.

“I think Juventus are the favourites, because a side like the Bianconeri can certainly have their say,” Zoff told Rai Radio 1.

“Cristiano Ronaldo can certainly be a frightening prospect, but the solidity of the Juventus team makes them reliable.

“I’ll even say that it ends 2-1.”

Zoff won’t be flying out to Cardiff in order to watch the Final at the Millennium Stadium.

“I’ll watch at home, on the sofa, probably with a nice salami sandwich and red wine.”

