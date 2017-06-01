UEFA test fourth substitute

By Football Italia staff

UEFA announced they will trial the use of a fourth substitute during extra time in summer tournaments including the Under-21 Championship.

This is the latest experiment aimed at improving and modernising the game after goal-line technology and VAR (video assistant referees).

Football’s governing body announced the trial of a fourth substitute allowed in extra time will be extended to the women’s Euros and Under-19 Championship, plus the men’s Under-21 and Under-19 tournaments.

It was already tested at the Club World Cup in December, where Alvaro Morata was the fourth man off the bench for Real Madrid.

The FA Cup and Scottish Cup also experimented the system.

