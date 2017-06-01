Agent: 'Reina staying at Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina “will stay at Napoli until the end of his contract,” said the goalkeeper’s agent amid Newcastle United reports.

Manuel Garcia Quilon met with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis today to discuss the situation, as his current deal is due to expire in 2018.

“Pepe will stay at Napoli until the end of his contract,” Quilon told Calciomercato24.com.

Tension had erupted when Reina and his wife walked out of the team’s end of season dinner while De Laurentiis made jokes about the goalkeeper’s performances.

“Certain issues have nothing to do with what happens on the pitch and do not interest us. He is staying at Napoli until 2018.”

Former Napoli Coach Rafa Benitez had wanted a reunion with Reina at Newcastle following their promotion into the Premier League.

