Thursday June 1 2017
Sassuolo want EDF compensation
By Football Italia staff

Roma and Sassuolo have still not agreed terms for Coach Eusebio Di Francesco, as the Neroverdi want €3m to release the tactician.

It is well known that Di Francesco is the first choice to replace Luciano Spalletti, who today visited the Trigoria training ground to remove his last personal effects.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Di Francesco has already worked out a two-year contract worth €1.5m per season, plus an option for a third.

However, Sassuolo are not prepared to just let the Coach leave so soon after signing his contract extension.

There is a €3m release clause and Roma may well have to include two players in the deal, such as youth team talents Riccardo Marchizza and Marco Tumminello.

