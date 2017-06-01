Nainggolan: 'Conte angry with me'

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan admits Antonio Conte “is probably still a little angry” after he turned down a move to Chelsea in order to stay with Roma.

The Belgium international was the Number One target for Conte last summer and is still on his radar for next season.

“I haven’t heard from Conte this year. I think he’s probably still a little angry with me about last year… At least I think he is, I don’t know,” Nainggolan told Italia 1 show Tiki Taka.

“As I’ve said before, I get very fond of places and if you earn a certain respect, it’s because you’ve given them something. I am happy in Rome, I like playing where I do now and changing club often is not my style. I showed love.”

Roma will be in the Champions League alongside Chelsea next term, as they finished second in Serie A behind Juventus.

“It wasn’t a bad campaign, as to get 87 points and end up second only to a Juventus side that is in the Champions League Final and eliminated Barcelona, that’s something to be satisfied with.

“We could’ve done more in the Cup competitions and there were incidents that went against us in the Europa League.

“I believe a team that wants to win must keep the solid foundations and build on them. The club has shown that it is relying on a strong squad. Kevin Strootman returned from his injury and I am happy for him, because he’s a strong player.”

Francesco Totti won’t be there next term, at least not on the field, as he waved goodbye in emotional scenes last week.

“That evening was truly emotional for everyone who loves football. Seeing the team win at the 90th minute was the icing on the cake.

“Totti is Totti, I don’t have to tell you what kind of a player or a person he is. I am very fond of him. Seeing a Roma side without Totti is tough.”

Nainggolan mocked Juventus fans on Instagram when noting: “The only Treble you’ll see in Cardiff will be from Cristiano Ronaldo.” Who does he think will win the Champions League Final?

“The other day I was kidding on Instagram, but I’m sporting too. If an Italian side wins, that is good for Italian football. If Juventus win, and they can do it because they’ve got a strong defence, then I’m happy either way. Besides, Miralem Pjanic plays for them.”

