NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Liverpool bid for Salah rejected
By Football Italia staff

Reports are growing that Roma turned down an initial €34m offer from Liverpool for Mohamed Salah, as they are confident he’s worth more.

The Egypt international had an impressive campaign, contributing 19 goals and 15 assists in 41 competitive games.

After earlier rumours from BeinSports and TeleRadioStereo, now Sky Sport Italia also confirm that Liverpool made an offer worth in the region of €34m (£29.6m).

They all agree that Roma turned it down, as he turns 25 later this month and is under contract until June 2019.

The Giallorossi effectively paid €20m to sign Salah from Chelsea in 2015, even though the loan with obligation to buy was not activated until last summer.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies