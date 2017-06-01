Liverpool bid for Salah rejected

By Football Italia staff

Reports are growing that Roma turned down an initial €34m offer from Liverpool for Mohamed Salah, as they are confident he’s worth more.

The Egypt international had an impressive campaign, contributing 19 goals and 15 assists in 41 competitive games.

After earlier rumours from BeinSports and TeleRadioStereo, now Sky Sport Italia also confirm that Liverpool made an offer worth in the region of €34m (£29.6m).

They all agree that Roma turned it down, as he turns 25 later this month and is under contract until June 2019.

The Giallorossi effectively paid €20m to sign Salah from Chelsea in 2015, even though the loan with obligation to buy was not activated until last summer.

