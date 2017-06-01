Galatasaray push for Chiriches

By Football Italia staff

Galatasaray are pushing for Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches, but the Partenopei are not eager to let him go for less than €5m.

According to Radio Marte, the Turkish club is insistent on the 27-year-old Romania international.

The offer right now appears to be €2m, whereas the asking price is €5m.

Another problem could be that Coach Maurizio Sarri asked Napoli to keep their core players, because it takes so long for defenders in particular to understand his tactics.

However, Chiriches wants more playing time after two goals in 16 competitive games this season.

He joined Napoli from Tottenham Hotspur for €7m in the summer of 2015.

