NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Galatasaray push for Chiriches
By Football Italia staff

Galatasaray are pushing for Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches, but the Partenopei are not eager to let him go for less than €5m.

According to Radio Marte, the Turkish club is insistent on the 27-year-old Romania international.

The offer right now appears to be €2m, whereas the asking price is €5m.

Another problem could be that Coach Maurizio Sarri asked Napoli to keep their core players, because it takes so long for defenders in particular to understand his tactics.

However, Chiriches wants more playing time after two goals in 16 competitive games this season.

He joined Napoli from Tottenham Hotspur for €7m in the summer of 2015.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies