Milan: Morata or Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Milan have Alvaro Morata as their first target, but if they fail to agree terms with Real Madrid, the next in line is Andrea Belotti, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The Rossoneri are seeking a new striker with Carlos Bacca on the way out and Gianluca Lapadula considered only a substitute.

This evening, Sky Sport Italia report that Milan have already agreed personal terms with Morata on a five-year contract worth €8m per season.

The Spaniard is eager to make a return to Italy after his two-year spell at Juventus, partly because his fiancée is Italian.

If Real Madrid do not sell Morata to Milan, then the Rossoneri already have a Plan B in action, namely Torino hitman Belotti.

‘Il Gallo’ is a self-confessed Milan supporter, but has a €100m release clause in his contract valid only for clubs abroad.

The offer would be €70m plus another €10m in performance-related bonuses and the inclusion of Lapadula as part of the transfer.

So far Toro are determined to only let Belotti go for €100m, but Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic did warn he had to stay “with the right mindset.”

