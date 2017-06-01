NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Milan raise Donnarumma wages
By Football Italia staff

Multiple sources tonight claim Milan have offered Gianluigi Donnarumma a new contract for €4.5m per year in a summit with Mino Raiola.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is only tied to the club until June 2018, as he signed the other deal when still a minor.

Sportitalia note that Raiola and Donnarumma are in Montecarlo this evening, where they met Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The original proposal from the Rossoneri was a contract worth €2.5m per year, which Raiola was not happy with.

Tonight Sky Sport Italia suggest the offer on the table is worth €4.5m per year in a bid to stave off interest from Manchester United.

However, Raiola and the goalkeeper asked for a few days to consider the new terms, above all as they want a release clause introduced.

