Milan raise Donnarumma wages

By Football Italia staff

Multiple sources tonight claim Milan have offered Gianluigi Donnarumma a new contract for €4.5m per year in a summit with Mino Raiola.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is only tied to the club until June 2018, as he signed the other deal when still a minor.

Sportitalia note that Raiola and Donnarumma are in Montecarlo this evening, where they met Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The original proposal from the Rossoneri was a contract worth €2.5m per year, which Raiola was not happy with.

Tonight Sky Sport Italia suggest the offer on the table is worth €4.5m per year in a bid to stave off interest from Manchester United.

However, Raiola and the goalkeeper asked for a few days to consider the new terms, above all as they want a release clause introduced.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more