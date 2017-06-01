Lapadula Exclusive: 'Yes to Milan!'

By Football Italia staff

Ahead of an exclusive Football Italia interview with Gianluca Lapadula, the Milan striker revealed he “had no need to reflect” once the offer came in from San Siro.

Lapadula made his mark last night with a hat-trick as an experimental Italy side beat San Marino 8-0 in an international friendly.

He sat down with our writer Rossella Marrai-Ricco to discuss his career path, hopes for the future and why he made this move.

Here’s a taster of the upcoming interview.

After an incredible 2015-16 season, a number of big teams wanted you. You were signed by Milan on the quiet, what was your reaction when you heard the news?

“We were considering our options until we heard about Milan. When I heard that Milan wanted me, it was an immediate yes! There was no need to reflect on it. One does not simply refuse a club like Milan.”

Given the experience with your previous clubs that were liquidated, what is it like reporting for training every day at a facility like Milanello?

“You realize that you never had these things before. But look, here you find everything! It is a paradise for our team. Nothing is missing at this club. It is beautiful to see.”

How would you describe your first season in Serie A?

“Today, I can tell you that I am very happy with my first year at Milan. We were able to win a cup and we qualified for the Europa League after several years of failing to do so. Personally, I am happy, even if I can always improve.”

