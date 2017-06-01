Carrizo set for Monterrey

By Football Italia staff

Juan Pablo Carrizo has left Inter and is on the verge of signing for Mexican club Monterrey.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper’s contract expires at the end of this month and he played his final game in last week’s 5-2 win over Udinese.

According to France Football, the Argentine has already chosen his next destination.

He’s due to sign a two-year contract with an option for a third season with Mexican club Monterrey.

Carrizo started out at River Plate, moving on to Lazio, Real Zaragoza, Catania and in January 2013 made the switch to Inter.

