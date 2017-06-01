NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Fiorentina hand Tello to Valencia
By Football Italia staff

Valencia have set their sights on Barcelona winger Cristian Tello, as Fiorentina do not intend to make his move permanent.

According to Marca, the Viola have already informed Barcelona that they won’t activate the option to buy for €8m.

The 25-year-old arrived on loan last summer and contributed four goals and eight assists in 42 competitive games.

A return to Spain is most likely, although not to Camp Nou, as Valencia are interested in bringing Tello in.

