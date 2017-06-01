Xavi: 'Buffon deserves Champions League'

By Football Italia staff

Xavi is cheering on Juventus against Real Madrid in the Champions League Final. “Gigi Buffon and Dani Alves deserve it, but the chances are 50-50.”

The sides go head-to-head in Cardiff on Saturday evening and Xavi will be watching from Qatar.

“Winning the Champions League would be a crowning moment in Buffon’s career,” Xavi told www.sc.qa.

“I would like to see Buffon winning the Champions League. As a Barcelona fan, it is logical and natural that I want Juventus to win. But I also want them to win for Buffon and Dani Alves, who also deserves it.

“Dani is an impressive player who has made a difference in the lead-up to the final. I also have a very good relationship with Dani.

“I see the chances of both teams in the final at 50-50, a final is always difficult to predict and there are no clear favourites. Juventus have been doing things well for years, and they are a big club and have not won the Champions League for many years now and will be eager to set the record straight.

“Real Madrid are also very strong, they have signed good players, I think we’re going to see a great final.

“Juventus have players like Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain who can make a difference in attack. In addition to defence, Dani is also contributing a lot in attack and creating some great goals.

“For Real Madrid, Karim Benzema can be decisive, so too Isco, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo. They have a lot of players who can all make a difference individually. We will see a fantastic final.”

