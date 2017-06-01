NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Zoff gives Donnarumma advice
By Football Italia staff

Dino Zoff urged Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma “not to think about where to go with a bit more or bit less money.”

The 18-year-old shot-stopper has reportedly been offered a new contract worth €4.5m per year, but agent Mino Raiola wants a few days to consider it.

His representative is also pushing for the inclusion of a release clause in the contract.

“Donnarumma is so young and strong that he should relax and not already be thinking about where to go with a bit more or a bit less money,” Zoff told Rai Radio 1.

“The important thing is that he gets some experience now, because his prospects look very positive.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies