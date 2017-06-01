Zoff gives Donnarumma advice

By Football Italia staff

Dino Zoff urged Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma “not to think about where to go with a bit more or bit less money.”

The 18-year-old shot-stopper has reportedly been offered a new contract worth €4.5m per year, but agent Mino Raiola wants a few days to consider it.

His representative is also pushing for the inclusion of a release clause in the contract.

“Donnarumma is so young and strong that he should relax and not already be thinking about where to go with a bit more or a bit less money,” Zoff told Rai Radio 1.

“The important thing is that he gets some experience now, because his prospects look very positive.”

