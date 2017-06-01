NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Inter go for Rudiger
By Football Italia staff

Inter and Luciano Spalletti have agreed terms with Antonio Rudiger, but Roma won’t let him leave for less than €40m.

According to La Repubblica, Spalletti’s imminent move to San Siro will include the desire for a renewal with some of his Giallorossi players.

While the Nerazzurri had previously been very interested in Kostas Manolas, it now seems as if Spalletti would prefer Rudiger.

It’s suggested that the Germany international has already worked out a five-year contract worth €3m per season with Inter.

However, Roma want €40m to release the centre-back, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal.

