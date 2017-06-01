Crystal Palace want Sousa too

By Football Italia staff

Former Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa is not only in line for Borussia Dortmund and Porto jobs, but also Crystal Palace.

The tactician has completed his two years at the Stadio Franchi and his contract has not been renewed.

Sousa has been heavily linked with a return to Portugal for FC Porto, while Borussia Dortmund are another option in the Bundesliga.

Now the Daily Mirror suggests that Crystal Palace are also considering Sousa as their potential new manager for next season.

Sam Allardyce quit at the end of this Premier League term, leaving the post vacant.

