NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Crystal Palace want Sousa too
By Football Italia staff

Former Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa is not only in line for Borussia Dortmund and Porto jobs, but also Crystal Palace.

The tactician has completed his two years at the Stadio Franchi and his contract has not been renewed.

Sousa has been heavily linked with a return to Portugal for FC Porto, while Borussia Dortmund are another option in the Bundesliga.

Now the Daily Mirror suggests that Crystal Palace are also considering Sousa as their potential new manager for next season.

Sam Allardyce quit at the end of this Premier League term, leaving the post vacant.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies