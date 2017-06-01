NEWS
Thursday June 1 2017
Italian trio for Las Palmas?
By Football Italia staff

It’s widely reported that Roberto De Zerbi will take over at Las Palmas, now there are suggestions he aims to bring Marcello Trotta, Federico Barba and Daniele Verde with him.

The former Palermo and Foggia tactician is set to be appointed to the Liga club next week.

Las Palmas already have several ex-Serie A players in their squad, including Kevin-Prince Boateng and Marko Livaja.

According to Calciomercato.it, De Zerbi also plans to bring several other Italians with him, specifically Sassuolo striker Trotta (who spent this season on loan at Crotone) and Roma youth product Verde.

Sassuolo want €5m for Trotta, whose agent is expected to be in Spain next week to continue negotiations that so far have been by phone.

Sportitalia also claim that De Zerbi wants Empoli defender Barba to join Las Palmas, as he should be available after the club’s relegation from Serie A.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies