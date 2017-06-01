Italian trio for Las Palmas?

By Football Italia staff

It’s widely reported that Roberto De Zerbi will take over at Las Palmas, now there are suggestions he aims to bring Marcello Trotta, Federico Barba and Daniele Verde with him.

The former Palermo and Foggia tactician is set to be appointed to the Liga club next week.

Las Palmas already have several ex-Serie A players in their squad, including Kevin-Prince Boateng and Marko Livaja.

According to Calciomercato.it, De Zerbi also plans to bring several other Italians with him, specifically Sassuolo striker Trotta (who spent this season on loan at Crotone) and Roma youth product Verde.

Sassuolo want €5m for Trotta, whose agent is expected to be in Spain next week to continue negotiations that so far have been by phone.

Sportitalia also claim that De Zerbi wants Empoli defender Barba to join Las Palmas, as he should be available after the club’s relegation from Serie A.

