Sampaoli: 'Icardi performs for Inter'

By Football Italia staff

New Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli explained that he called Mauro Icardi for international duty “down to his performances” for Inter.

Sampaoli was presented to the media this evening after resigning from Sevilla and discussed Icardi’s situation.

The striker was ignored for many years despite being regularly among the top scorers in a tough League like Serie A.

“His call-up is down to his performances at club level,” noted Sampaoli.

There were reports that Lionel Messi did not want Icardi in the squad.

“We want the best player in the world to feel happy here. The important thing is that he has players who are compatible with him.

“We must build a team that respects the history of Argentine football, so I am observing 100 players. We want those who wear this jersey to be able to prove their quality.

“There are genuine difficulties in the World Cup group, but we have what it takes to qualify.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more