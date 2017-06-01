Gazzetta: Perisic to Man Utd for €52m

By Football Italia staff

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are close to an agreement with Inter for Ivan Perisic worth €52m (£45.3m).

The original proposal had been in the region of €45m, but the Nerazzurri wanted at least €50m.

There were reports late Thursday evening that the clubs were finally close to working out terms.

It’s no coincidence that Manchester United stepped up their attempts to sign the Croatia international when Antoine Griezmann announced that he was staying with Atletico Madrid.

Inter need to sell in order to balance the books and Financial Fair Play considerations, while Perisic’s rapport with the fans has been increasingly tense.

The report states now Perisic just needs to agree personal terms with Manchester United, but it was already rumoured that the deal was done for €7m.

