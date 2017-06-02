Milan offer Morata €8m contract

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly offered Alvaro Morata a contract worth €8m in order to convince him to join the club.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri have made the bumper salary offer over five years and will add bonus payments to the fee.

Club executives are said to be meeting Real Madrid next week in order to discuss a deal for the 24-year-old striker.

This fee would put him ahead of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala at Juventus, both of whom earn around €7.5m per season.

The Rossoneri are said to have put in a starting bid of €50m to Real for the player, with negotiations set to continue over the coming weeks.



