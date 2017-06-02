Sky: Inzaghi signs until 2020

By Football Italia staff

Reports indicate that Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi has renewed his contract with the club until 2020.

Sky Sport Italia suggest that the deal has been done, with the official announcement to follow shortly.

Inzaghi has enjoyed a successful campaign with the Biancocelesti this term, having taken them to the Coppa Italia final and taken them to a fifth-placed finish in the table, a huge improvement on eighth place the previous year.

The contract is said to be worth €1m per season over the next three years.

