Sarri: 'I'm in love with football'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri confesses that he is 'a man in love with footballl'.

The tactician has been praised for developing an easy-on-the-eye style with the Partenopei that has been a delight to watch at times last season.

“Sarri is a man in love with football, almost completely,” the Coach told Corriere dello Sport. “But it’s also demanding: because when I happened to win a few games that I had not enjoyed watching, I left the pitch unsatisfied.

"I see signs of growth at Napoli, there is reason to be optimistic about the future. When you restart a season, you start from scratch.

"It's true that we deserve what we have achieved, the records and also the magic of playing to an audience that has always enjoyed watching us, but we also know that in August the Milanese should return.

"Chinese or [Aurelio] De Laurentiis? Who would you choose if with Aureliuo, we quarrel, make peace, and then then we laugh about it?

"[Dries] Mertens? He surprised everyone, including me, maybe even himself. I think all of us would have liked to have seen him at the top of the scoring charts, it was an award he deserved.

"[Lorenzo] Insigne? He's becoming a European football player, indeed of the world. He has extraordinary technique and has begun to affect even matches he hasn’t scored in.

"[Arkadiusz] Milik? This is a book yet to be written, believe me. Arek has been able to come and take possession of Higuain’s role, becoming his heir. The injury stopped him in his tracks, it prompted us to change, showed us the qualities of Dries and then, over time, led us to accelerate the return of Arkadiusz.

"Milik has to be comfortable and we have done little to keep him well, because we knew he would heal in record time."

