Sarri: 'Reina fundamental to Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri insists that Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is 'fundamental', despite reports of a move away.

The ex-Liverpool man has been linked with a move to Newcastle in order to reunite with his former boss Rafael Benitez.

"He’s fundamental also in the way he thinks," Sarri told Corriere dello Sport. "He’s a faithful man, who is loyal to the Coach, and Pepe brings this feeling into the dressing room.

"He may also have made some mistakes, but he has better feet than any other goalkeeper in the world."

The Coach also gave his thoughts on what could be a new trend in Serie A.

"Soon it will happen that success will belong to those who score more. The trend is changing, it’s growing off the offensive expression and balances are evolving. Maybe we're not quite ready for this new statistical trend, but it will happen."

Would Sarri prefer Gonzalo Higuain, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in his attack?

"Well excuse me, I already have the best attack with the ones I’ve got, and I'm going to look for another attacker."

