Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has named his son in the squad that will face Juventus in the Champions League final.
Enzo has spent time in the Real Madrid C and B team, but started regularly training with the first-team squad since the beginning of the year.
The 22-year-old has come off the bench twice in Copa Del Rey matches but has never made a full first team appearance for the side.
The club have announced the full squad list as follows:
Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yanez.
Defenders: Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Coentrao, Danilo.
Midfielders: Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Asensio, Isco, Enzo Zidane.
Forwards: Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano, Morata.
