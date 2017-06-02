Zidane names son in UCL final squad

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has named his son in the squad that will face Juventus in the Champions League final.

Enzo has spent time in the Real Madrid C and B team, but started regularly training with the first-team squad since the beginning of the year.

The 22-year-old has come off the bench twice in Copa Del Rey matches but has never made a full first team appearance for the side.

The club have announced the full squad list as follows:

Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yanez.

Defenders: Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Coentrao, Danilo.

Midfielders: Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Asensio, Isco, Enzo Zidane.

Forwards: Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano, Morata.



Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more