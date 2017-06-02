Padoin: 'Too much Barca respect in 2015'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Padoin looks back at the last Juventus Champions League final, believing they gave Barcelona too much respect.

The 33-year-old was part of the Bianconeri squad that reached the final in 2015 and were ultimately defeated by the Catalans, but has now moved on to Cagliari.

"We knew that the Blaugrana were almost unbeatable, and that thought stopped us for half a game,” Padoin told La Repubblica. "We faced players that will remain in the history of football, but it was so exciting to get there.

"I think back to the last week of training, all going at 2,000 KM per hour, and the incredible desire that each of us had.

"Some knew that it would be the most important evening of their lives. I watched the final from the bench and it was logical that it was like this.

"I saw a contracted Juve from the beginning and then came the tonic of the Morata equaliser. We kept them on a string and at certain points we believed we could win.

"The problem was that we started to believe it too late. I remember the fans in front of our hotel all through the night and I remember when I passed Messi during the warm-up, there was the absolute feeling of being in contact with a creature from another world.

"This time, however, they are sure that none of my former teammates will feel this way, even against Cristiano Ronaldo."

