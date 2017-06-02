Partizan: 'Fiorentina sign Milenkovic'

By Football Italia staff

Partizan have confirmed that Fiorentina have signed their 19-year-old centreback Nikola Milenkovic.

The news has not yet been made official by the Viola themselves, but the Serbian club made the following statement via their official TV channel:

“You know all we sold Milenkovic to Fiorentina for €5.1m,” sporting director Milos Vazuara declared. “In July the first part of the payment will come from the Viola.We will have availability in the market.”

The youngster has made 40 total appearances in the Super Liga this term, weighing in with a total of four goals.

