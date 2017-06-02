Padoin: 'Time is now for Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Padoin believes that 'the time is now' for his former side Juventus, as they prepare for the Champions League final.

The 33-year-old was loved by Juve fans before he departed for Cagliari, and puts his work ethic down to his home-town in Fruili.

"People loved me so much, perhaps because they understood that I gave everything," Padoin told La Reubblica. "I miss that historical group at Juve.

"I was lucky, to play with them was a great privilege. I owe it all to [Antonio] Conte who chose me and [Massimiliano] Allegri who appreciated me.

"Throughout its history, this club has always had great players but also those with a great work ethic that have built success.

"In my small way, I am proud to have been part of the latter category.

"I came from Gemona, a place that has known how to suffer and to be reborn. I think my Friulian roots served me well in football, slaving away so much and complaining as little as possible.

"Juve have grown a lot. In the attack they are stronger than two years ago, and are better in the reading of the matches. I say that in sports you have to fight and believe in the day that will arrive sooner or later. Here, I think, the time has arrived."

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more