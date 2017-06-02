Simone Padoin believes that 'the time is now' for his former side Juventus, as they prepare for the Champions League final.
The 33-year-old was loved by Juve fans before he departed for Cagliari, and puts his work ethic down to his home-town in Fruili.
"People loved me so much, perhaps because they understood that I gave everything," Padoin told La Reubblica. "I miss that historical group at Juve.
"I was lucky, to play with them was a great privilege. I owe it all to [Antonio] Conte who chose me and [Massimiliano] Allegri who appreciated me.
"Throughout its history, this club has always had great players but also those with a great work ethic that have built success.
"In my small way, I am proud to have been part of the latter category.
"I came from Gemona, a place that has known how to suffer and to be reborn. I think my Friulian roots served me well in football, slaving away so much and complaining as little as possible.
"Juve have grown a lot. In the attack they are stronger than two years ago, and are better in the reading of the matches. I say that in sports you have to fight and believe in the day that will arrive sooner or later. Here, I think, the time has arrived."
