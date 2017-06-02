NEWS
Friday June 2 2017
Official: Atalanta sign Gosens
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have officially signed 22-year-old Heracles Almelo midfielder Robin Gosens.

The Eredivisie side announced the news via their official website.

"Robin Gosens has moved from the Eredivisie to the Italian Serie A," the statement read.

“Heracles Almelo and Atalanta have agreed on a transfer for the defender, who has signed a two-year contract with an option for another two.”

The German is of Dutch descent, and came through the Vitesse Arnhem youth ranks, turning professional in 2014.

Having made no senior starts for the club, the player moved to Heracles Almelo in 2015, where he made 51 appearances, scoring four goals.

