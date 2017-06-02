Osasuna: Napoli want Berenguer, but…

By Football Italia staff

Osasuna President Luis Sabalza has confirmed that Napoli want Alex Berenguer but face competition for the winger from Athletic Bilbao.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims Napoli will satisfy Osasuna’s demands of €9m, albeit with an offer of €6m plus bonuses, but could lose out to Athletic – who may propose a better contract to the 21-year-old, given they can only sign Basque players.

“We’ve already had contact with Napoli,” Sabalza told Noticias de Navarra.

“We’ve told the club, through agents and intermediaries, of our will to receive his €9m release clause.

“The latest offer we’ve received has come from Athletic Bilbao. We’re currently waiting for [another] offer to understand how things will pan out. The other [teams] have yet to express their ideas.

“We’ll be talking to Bilbao about Berenguer from July 1, so we’re calm and look forward to what will happen in the coming days.”

Berenguer enjoyed a breakthough 2016-17 campaign with Osasuna, despite their relegation to the Spanish second tier, having shown impressive versatility by playing in every position on either flank.

