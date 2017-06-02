Ronaldo: Madrid better than Juve

By Football Italia staff

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Real Madrid “are stronger” than Juventus and hopes “it’s a tragic” Saturday night for Juventus.

Madrid are considered slight favourites over Juve to win the Champions League Final, and Ronaldo is confident his side will prove they are worthy of such a tag.

“How I see Saturday night going? With [Madrid] raising the cup to the heavens,” the Portuguese told Fox Sports.

“I would take a bad game but see Real win the Champions League.

“Juventus are an excellent team, it’ll be a balanced clash, but I’m sure Real Madrid are stronger and we only have to prove it.

“I hope it’s a magical night for us and a tragic one for Juventus.”

