NEWS
Friday June 2 2017
Ronaldo: Madrid better than Juve
By Football Italia staff

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Real Madrid “are stronger” than Juventus and hopes “it’s a tragic” Saturday night for Juventus.

Madrid are considered slight favourites over Juve to win the Champions League Final, and Ronaldo is confident his side will prove they are worthy of such a tag.

“How I see Saturday night going? With [Madrid] raising the cup to the heavens,” the Portuguese told Fox Sports.

“I would take a bad game but see Real win the Champions League.

“Juventus are an excellent team, it’ll be a balanced clash, but I’m sure Real Madrid are stronger and we only have to prove it.

“I hope it’s a magical night for us and a tragic one for Juventus.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies