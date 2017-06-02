NEWS
Friday June 2 2017
Petagna to trigger domino effect?
By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s interest in Andrea Petagna is reportedly the key to a transfer domino effect involving Lucas Biglia and Etrit Berisha.

According to Corriere dello Sport, this is because Milan would recoup 50 percent of any fee from Petagna’s sale.

However, Milan would write that off if they are able to close a deal for Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia.

In order for such a move to go through, the Rossoneri must pay €18m plus €4m in bonuses.

Subsequently, Atalanta will be able to sell Petagna to the Aquile for less than their €20m asking price.

The fee would be knocked down to between €10 and €12m as that would factor in the €5m the Orobici must pay to keep Berisha permanently.

