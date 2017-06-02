NEWS
Friday June 2 2017
‘Orsolini will get Juve chance’
By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Orsolini’s agent is confident the Italy Under-20 winger “will have room” to showcase his talent at Juventus.

Orsolini’s volley helped Italy to a 2-1 victory over France on Thursday as the Azzurrini reached the quarter-finals of the U-20 World Cup.

Tuttosport noted “expectations had risen” for the 19-year-old as a result, but his agent Donato Di Campli insists the public should not be surprised.

“The public are only discovering him now, but I was willing to take a punt on him a long time ago,” he told Radio Crc.

“I’m sure he’ll have important room at Juventus too.”

