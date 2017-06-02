NEWS
Friday June 2 2017
OFFICIAL: Milan sign Kessie
By Football Italia staff

Milan have announced the signing of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan.

Milan’s official Twitter account has also confirmed that Kessie’s arrangement will turn permanent in 2019, with the player finally passing a medical after a minor hold-up.

“AC Milan announce that they have acquired, from Atalanta, the sporting rights of Franck Kessie, who has signed a contract until June 30, 2019,” read a statement on the Rossoneri’s official website.

“The contract is a two-year loan, with the obligation of a permanent transfer for the Ivorian player.”

The 20-year-old Ivorian scored six goals in 30 appearances for Atalanta, who finished fourth in Serie A last season.

He had been linked with a number top European sides, including Roma and English champions Chelsea, but instead becomes Milan’s second major signing of the summer after Mateo Musacchio.

